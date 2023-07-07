A smartphone with Binance logo and a representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Binance key executives, many US employees leave crypto exchange amid crackdown
- Patrick Hillmann, chief strategy officer at the company since late 2021, is leaving, he confirmed on Twitter, saying he was ‘doing so on good terms’
- During midyear performance reviews in June, various Binance staffers were asked whether they would be willing to relocate and some of those who declined were let go
