Tough financial targets a major factor hindering cybersecurity trust in Hong Kong, says Kroll. Photo: Shutterstock
Demanding financial targets at Hong Kong firms are a major factor hindering effective cybersecurity defences, Kroll says
- 48 per cent of IT security decision-makers at Hong Kong firms said overstretched financial targets were a reason for cybersecurity mistrust
- Lack of cybersecurity trust can lead to duplication of work and defending against the wrong threats, Kroll survey finds
