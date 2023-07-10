Tough financial targets a major factor hindering cybersecurity trust in Hong Kong, says Kroll. Photo: Shutterstock
Tough financial targets a major factor hindering cybersecurity trust in Hong Kong, says Kroll. Photo: Shutterstock
Cybersecurity
Tech /  Tech Trends

Demanding financial targets at Hong Kong firms are a major factor hindering effective cybersecurity defences, Kroll says

  • 48 per cent of IT security decision-makers at Hong Kong firms said overstretched financial targets were a reason for cybersecurity mistrust
  • Lack of cybersecurity trust can lead to duplication of work and defending against the wrong threats, Kroll survey finds

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tough financial targets a major factor hindering cybersecurity trust in Hong Kong, says Kroll. Photo: Shutterstock
Tough financial targets a major factor hindering cybersecurity trust in Hong Kong, says Kroll. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE