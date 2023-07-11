Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of the USDC stablecoin operator Circle. Photo: Handout
Head of crypto firm Circle accepts ban in mainland China, but sees role for yuan-backed stablecoins
- Circle co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire said Circle is encouraged by Hong Kong’s moves to regulate stablecoins, as Asia is its largest non-US market
- He acknowledged that China is not likely to open up to cryptocurrencies, but said stablecoins could help Beijing in its goal of yuan internationalisation
