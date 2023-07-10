Attendees look at a display on AI generative technology at the Tencent booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
China leads world in number of generative AI start-ups to receive funding in first half of 2023, report finds
- China had 22 generative AI start-ups receive funding in the period, while the US had 21, according to Zhidongxi report
- The start-up that received the biggest round of funding in China was Light Year, which was established in February by Wang Huiwen
