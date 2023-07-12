Beijing’s commitment to artificial intelligence innovation reflects China’s large bet on the technology as a major catalyst to raise the efficiency of traditional industries and help in the country’s economic recovery. Image: Shutterstock
Beijing now home to half of China-developed AI models as more tech talent and investments head to the nation’s capital
- The Chinese capital accounts for 40 of around 80 large language models that have been launched in the country
- The municipal government of Beijing is offering about US$5.5 million in subsidies for computing resources used to train AI models and applications
