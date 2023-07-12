Robots on display at a CloudMinds Technology booth at the World AI Conference in Shanghai on July 7, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
AI puts 27 per cent of jobs at risk of being automated, OECD says, amid rising concerns from workers
- The survey, carried out before the launch of ChatGPT, defines at-risk jobs as those using more than 25 of the 100 skills considered easily automated
- Minimum wages and collective bargaining could help ease the pressure from AI and governments should ensure workers’ rights are not compromised, the OECD said
