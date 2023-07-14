Robotics are being increasingly used for surgical procedures, especially for those considered minimally invasive. Photo: Shutterstock
Robotics are being increasingly used for surgical procedures, especially for those considered minimally invasive. Photo: Shutterstock
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Tech Trends

AI-powered brain surgery becomes a reality in Hong Kong after launch from state-run research centre

  • The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, completed successful trials of a robot that treats brain tumours
  • The centre faces challenges from US sanctions that restrict access to advanced AI chips, but its director says ‘Chinese companies will catch up’

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 5:30pm, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Robotics are being increasingly used for surgical procedures, especially for those considered minimally invasive. Photo: Shutterstock
Robotics are being increasingly used for surgical procedures, especially for those considered minimally invasive. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE