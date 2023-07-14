Robotics are being increasingly used for surgical procedures, especially for those considered minimally invasive. Photo: Shutterstock
AI-powered brain surgery becomes a reality in Hong Kong after launch from state-run research centre
- The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, completed successful trials of a robot that treats brain tumours
- The centre faces challenges from US sanctions that restrict access to advanced AI chips, but its director says ‘Chinese companies will catch up’
Robotics are being increasingly used for surgical procedures, especially for those considered minimally invasive. Photo: Shutterstock