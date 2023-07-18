Europe wants to set the global benchmark for rules governing artificial intelligence, but Asia appears not so keen. Photo: Reuters
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Tech Trends

EU wants AI Act to be global benchmark, but Asian countries are not convinced

  • Efforts from EU officials to convince Asian countries including Japan, South Korea and India of the need for strict AI rules are receiving a lukewarm reception
  • Many countries such as Singapore are taking a “wait and see” approach to the booming AI industry to avoid stifling innovation

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:13am, 18 Jul, 2023

