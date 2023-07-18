Representations of the Ripple, bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken February 13, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Crypto trading jumps after Ripple’s partial victory over US SEC determining some crypto sales are not securities
- Trading volume of Ripple’s XRP token surged 1,700 per cent to US$11.3 billion on July 14 while tokens such as Solana’s SOL and Cardano’s ADA also got a lift
- A US court ruled last week that XRP was a security when sold to institutions but not when bought by retail investors, limiting how the SEC can police crypto
