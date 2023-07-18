Trials of the e-CNY are underway in Hong Kong as the city aims to strengthen its role as an international offshore yuan trading centre. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s digital currency: Bank of China helps mainland tourists spend e-CNY in Hong Kong at select retailers
- Bank of China Hong Kong kicked off a new e-CNY trial with 200 merchants on Tuesday with a new shopping festival for people travelling from the mainland
- It is the bank’s third e-CNY trial in the city as it seeks to help test cross-border payments of China’s sovereign digital currency
Trials of the e-CNY are underway in Hong Kong as the city aims to strengthen its role as an international offshore yuan trading centre. Photo: Shutterstock