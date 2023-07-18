Inspur Group is China’s biggest server maker. Photo: Handout
Inspur Group is China’s biggest server maker. Photo: Handout
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s top AI server maker Inspur loses its chairman as US-blacklisted firm seeks to capitalise on ChatGPT craze

  • Wang Endong, 57, requested to step down as chairman, board member, and director of the strategy and sustainable development committee to ‘reduce concurrent posts’
  • New chairman Peng Zhen has promoted idea of intelligent computing, built on the combination of cloud computing, big data and deep learning

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 6:45pm, 18 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Inspur Group is China’s biggest server maker. Photo: Handout
Inspur Group is China’s biggest server maker. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE