Inspur Group is China’s biggest server maker. Photo: Handout
China’s top AI server maker Inspur loses its chairman as US-blacklisted firm seeks to capitalise on ChatGPT craze
- Wang Endong, 57, requested to step down as chairman, board member, and director of the strategy and sustainable development committee to ‘reduce concurrent posts’
- New chairman Peng Zhen has promoted idea of intelligent computing, built on the combination of cloud computing, big data and deep learning
