Chinese venture capital firm Source Code is shutting down a seed funding programme as Sino-US relations sour. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war
Chinese venture capital investor Source Code cuts bets on early-stage projects as tech landscape turns bleak

  • Source Code Capital, which had invested in ByteDance and Meituan, is reportedly closing its early-stage investment programme
  • Tightened regulatory scrutiny in China, a potential decoupling with the US, and slowing economic growth has put a damper on investor appetite for risks

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 20 Jul, 2023

