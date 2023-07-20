Chinese venture capital firm Source Code is shutting down a seed funding programme as Sino-US relations sour. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese venture capital investor Source Code cuts bets on early-stage projects as tech landscape turns bleak
- Source Code Capital, which had invested in ByteDance and Meituan, is reportedly closing its early-stage investment programme
- Tightened regulatory scrutiny in China, a potential decoupling with the US, and slowing economic growth has put a damper on investor appetite for risks
Chinese venture capital firm Source Code is shutting down a seed funding programme as Sino-US relations sour. Photo: Shutterstock