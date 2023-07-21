BlueRun Ventures China is committed to investing in the country’s AI sector, managing partner Jui Tan said in an interview with the Post on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
US chip curbs are scaring venture capital firms from Chinese AI start-ups, but not us, says BlueRun Ventures China
- US restrictions on the export of advanced GPUs have led to concerns that AI start-ups in China will have trouble getting enough computational power
- AI development in China could be difficult in the near term, but that problem can be solved in the long run, BRV China managing partner Jui Tan says
