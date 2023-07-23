The Ripple-founded token XRP has surged in value in the week since a US court decision finding that it was not an unregistered security when sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. Photo: Shutterstock
Crypto firm Ripple focused on markets with clear rules, including Asia, after partial US victory allowing XRP sales on exchanges
- The creator of the XRP cryptocurrency said it is committed to markets with clear regulatory frameworks such as Singapore and Hong Kong
- A partial court victory in the US cleared the way for XRP to be traded by retail investors, pushing the price up more than 75 per cent
The Ripple-founded token XRP has surged in value in the week since a US court decision finding that it was not an unregistered security when sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. Photo: Shutterstock