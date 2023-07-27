Animoca Brands is investing US$30 million into Hong Kong crypto start-up Hi. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong crypto game unicorn Animoca Brands pours US$30 million into crypto exchange start-up Hi amid Web3 winter
- The investment forms part of a new strategic partnership between Animoca and Hi, an app that combines crypto exchange and mobile banking features
- Hi recently launched a trading platform exclusively for Hong Kong, where authorities put forward some of the world’s most exacting crypto rules
Animoca Brands is investing US$30 million into Hong Kong crypto start-up Hi. Photo: Shutterstock