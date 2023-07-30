Miaoya is one of the hottest mini-programmes on WeChat at the moment. Photo: Handout
Meet China’s hottest AI app: a portrait generator charging US$1.40 for a digital avatar
- The popularity of Miaoya has even fanned hopes that there will be many ways to profit from AI technologies in China thanks to its huge market
- The mini-programmes are the first popular consumer AI products to emerge from China since the advent of ChatGPT, according to an analyst
