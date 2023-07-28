A shift in investments away from China could make 2023 the worst fundraising year in a decade in Asia-Pacific, research firm Preqin says. Photo: Reuters
Venture capital to China evaporates amid geopolitical hostilities and economic uncertainties
- China-focused VC funds raised US$2.7 billion from April to June, down 54.2 per cent from the previous quarter, a Preqin report shows
- Investments raised by Chinese internet sector plunged nearly 70 per cent year on year in the second quarter, a state-backed think tank says
