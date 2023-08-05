As a slowing economy has pushed more workers into the gig economy, reducing wages, food delivery riders and ride-share drivers are also dealing with longer hours this summer amid a record heat wave. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
As a slowing economy has pushed more workers into the gig economy, reducing wages, food delivery riders and ride-share drivers are also dealing with longer hours this summer amid a record heat wave. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s vulnerable gig workers grapple with lower pay and longer hours as Beijing touts benefits of platform economy

  • The slowing economy has resulted in a flood of new gig workers who have been reduced to working longer to get fewer orders than they saw during the pandemic
  • In the aftermath of a bruising industry crackdown, Beijing has turned to internet platforms to boost growth, further burdening workers with little job security

Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 5 Aug, 2023

