As a slowing economy has pushed more workers into the gig economy, reducing wages, food delivery riders and ride-share drivers are also dealing with longer hours this summer amid a record heat wave. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s vulnerable gig workers grapple with lower pay and longer hours as Beijing touts benefits of platform economy
- The slowing economy has resulted in a flood of new gig workers who have been reduced to working longer to get fewer orders than they saw during the pandemic
- In the aftermath of a bruising industry crackdown, Beijing has turned to internet platforms to boost growth, further burdening workers with little job security
As a slowing economy has pushed more workers into the gig economy, reducing wages, food delivery riders and ride-share drivers are also dealing with longer hours this summer amid a record heat wave. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen