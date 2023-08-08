China’s Big Tech firms, start-ups and institutions are rushing to share with the rest of the world their large language models (LLMs) – the software that underpins chatbots like ChatGPT – as they race to acquire global users amid a competition over artificial intelligence (AI) supremacy. The Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence (BAAI), a government-backed facility focused on foundational AI research and its application in areas from medical use to life science, became the latest major Chinese player to open source a new AI model when it made its BGE model freely available for commercial use on Tuesday. In June, the academy also opened up its Aquila model, which had been pre-trained on 7 billion parameters, 40 per cent of them Chinese and 60 per cent English, according to the model’s profile introduction on Github. A model’s capability hinges partly on its number of parameters. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for instance, was trained on 175 billion parameters. While most open-sourced Chinese LLMs right now have between 6 and 13 billion parameters, BAAI said it planned to launch a more advanced version of Aquila with 33 billion parameters. BAAI’s moves come as the cloud unit of Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the South China Morning Post, last week open-sourced two 7-billion-parameter AI models , based on its flagship Tongyi Qianwen LLM launched in April. Available on both Alibaba’s own repository ModelScope and US platform Hugging Face, the two models can be used by scholars, researchers and companies free of charge. Open-sourcing is a way for players such as Alibaba and BAAI to extend their reach in the sector, according to experts. “So far, everyone is enthusiastic and there have been lots of LLM products launched by various companies amid an intensified competition, but the models are more or less at the same level,” said Zhang Yi, founder and chief analyst at consultancy iiMedia. “Open-sourcing a large [AI] model is a strategy [to stand out],” he said. That could be especially true for lesser-known companies. Baichuan, the AI start-up founded by Wang Xiaochuan, founder and CEO at Chinese search engine Sogou, in June announced the open-sourcing of its 13-billion-parameter Baichuan-13B model. Beijing-based start-up Zhipu AI said in June it would open source its ChatGLM2-6B model, which has 6 billion parameters. “I think open-sourcing by itself is also a business model … Companies, big or small, that choose to open source their large [AI] models, hope to reap certain business benefits,” Li Dahai, CEO at Beijing-based AI start-up Modelbest, said in an interview with the Post in June. In China, a debate on whether money can be made from ChatGPT fever Many companies want to deploy the computing power of LLMs without training a model themselves – a process that entails exorbitant expenses, according to Lin Yonghua, deputy head and chief engineer at BAAI. “It’s costly to reinvent the LLM wheels: not only are computing power and data expensive, the process also uses lots of electricity and energy,” Lin told Chinese media in June. Modelbest’s Li said open-sourcing provides a low-cost way for the company to reach out to potential clients and allow them to get a sense of the firm’s technological capability. “It’s a very good [way to find] sales leads,” he said. Modelbest, which open sourced its 10-billion-parameter Chinese-English bilingual CPM-Bee foundational AI model in May, said it had received applications from more than 100 companies to use it for free.