The Geely logo is seen at a car dealership in Shanghai. Photo: Shanghai
Car giant Geely’s new smartphone venture closes chip unit, underscoring difficulties in China’s self-sufficiency drive
- Xingji Meizu Group, established by carmaker Geely in March, is closing its chip research team, according to Chinese media
- Its dissolution comes just months after Chinese smartphone giant Oppo in May dissolved its chip design subsidiary Zeku
