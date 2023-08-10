Several high-profile venture capital (VC) firms in Asia, including Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, Japan’s SoftBank Group and Sino Global Capital in Hong Kong, are among defendants in a new class action lawsuit in the US for their roles in the collapse of FTX. The VC firms, along with several of their subsidiaries, are accused of “aiding and abetting” and possibly “actively participating in the FTX Group’s massive multibillion-dollar global fraud”, in a complaint filed earlier this week to the United States District Court in the Northern District of California. FTX’s “campaign to build public and investor trust” hinged on “significant financial and public support” from these VC firms, the plaintiffs argue. SFC warns investors over misleading licence claims by some crypto firms As the VC firms claimed to have conducted proper due diligence on the crypto exchange, each of them “knew or was reckless in not knowing that SBF’s entire crypto empire was a sham”, the plaintiffs wrote, referring to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Temasek, SoftBank and Sino Global are among 12 global VC companies named in the complaint, which also includes Sequoia Capital in the US. “Without the multinational VC defendants, the largest financial fraud in US history would not have occurred,” plaintiffs alleged. Temasek declined to comment. SoftBank and Sino Global did not respond to requests for comment. Auditing firms Prager Metis and Armanino, along with four former FTX executives, including Bankman-Fried, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit. After the collapse of FTX in November last year, Bankman-Fried was charged in December with wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud. The charges were on top of those brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that he defrauded investors and used proceeds to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family. The VC firms have also faced huge losses and increasing public scrutiny since FTX’s sudden collapse. The companies ploughed billions of dollars into what was once the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, which saw its valuation swell to US$32 billion in January 2022. In a separate class action suit filed in January this year, US VC firms Sequoia Capital, Paradigm and Thoma Bravo were named as defendants for allegedly promoting the use of FTX platforms. A US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) official said that month that the failure of FTX raises “serious questions” about the role of VC firms, asking why they turned “a blind eye” to “what should have been really flashing red lights”. Temasek, which put US$210 million into FTX International and US$65 million into FTX US from October 2021 to February 2022, said last November that it was writing down its entire investment in the exchange, and that its trust in Bankman-Fried had been “misplaced”. The Singaporean state investor said in May this year that it had cut compensation for the team that recommended its investment in the exchange, as well as for its senior management team. Sino Global also said that it deeply regretted its “misplaced trust” in FTX following the exchange’s bankruptcy. The VC firm recently filed a claim of US$67.3 million against FTX Trading. The two companies jointly set up a fund in 2021 with the intent to raise as much as US$200 million.