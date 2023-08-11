Huobi is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Huobi grapples with rumours of employee arrests, insolvency and fraud in roller coaster week for crypto world
- A flurry of negative industry news has seen capital outflows of more than US$100 million across various blockchains at Huobi
- Amid the troubles, a Huobi official says the exchange still intends to apply for a virtual asset trading licence under Hong Kong’s new regime
