Fourier Intelligence’s GR-1 robot walks past the company logo at its headquarters in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
World’s first mass-produced humanoid robot? China start-up Fourier Intelligence eyes two-legged robots with AI brains
- The Shanghai-based company plans to begin mass production of its GR-1 robot by end of 2023 and deliver thousands of units next year
- Fourier hopes to collaborate with major AI companies to work on the ‘brain’ of its bipedal robot
Fourier Intelligence’s GR-1 robot walks past the company logo at its headquarters in Shanghai. Photo: Handout