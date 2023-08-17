College students arrive for a job fair at Atlanta Tech Village on March 29, 2023, in Atlanta. Photo: AP
Tech firms slow lay-offs but hold off on new hires even as AI creates demand for new skills
- Job cuts in the tech industry appeared to slow in June and July and are on track to be even lower this month, according to an analysis by Jefferies
- There have been more than 340,000 lay-offs in the tech industry this year, nearly 100,000 more than in 2022
College students arrive for a job fair at Atlanta Tech Village on March 29, 2023, in Atlanta. Photo: AP