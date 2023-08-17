The Associated Press logo seen at the entrance to the news organisation’s office in New York on July 13, 2023. Photo: AP
AI-generated news is not publishable under AP guidelines as newsrooms introduce rules for using the new tech

  • The Associated Press, Wired and others are encouraging reporters and editors to use AI, but it cannot be used to create publishable content
  • The AP Stylebook is introducing a new chapter this week advising journalists how to cover AI

Associated Press
Updated: 12:40pm, 17 Aug, 2023

