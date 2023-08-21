The ByteDance logo is seen at the company’s office building in Shanghai, China July 4, 2023. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance closes 8-year-old cloud album app amid proliferation of general-purpose cloud services
- ByteDance did not provide a reason for its decision to shut down Everphoto, which was launched on Apple’s App Store in October 2015
- The disappearance of special photo storage apps has accelerated with the growing popularity and lower costs of China’s cloud services
