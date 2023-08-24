Kuaishou reported better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou reported better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Tech Trends

From Kuaishou to iQiyi, Chinese tech firms see stronger profits as they tout potential of generative AI

  • Short-video company Kuaishou posted a group-level quarterly net profit for the first time, while Baidu-backed iQiyi also swung to profit
  • Kuaishou has begun an internal test of its chatbot ‘Kuaishou AI conversation’, as iQiyi and Bilibili deploy generative AI in content creation

Iris DengTracy Qu
Iris Deng in Shenzhenand Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Kuaishou reported better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou reported better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE