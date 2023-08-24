VNG’s Zalo has overtaken Facebook Messenger as Vietnam’s most popular mobile messaging app. Photo: Shutterstock
Vietnamese video gaming and social media start-up VNG files to be country’s first tech firm to go public in US

  • VNG plans to offer nearly 22 million shares in the IPO and list on the Nasdaq, but will continue to be controlled by its founders
  • The company started as a video game publisher and now runs Vietnam’s most popular messaging app, drawing comparisons to China’s Tencent

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:22am, 24 Aug, 2023

