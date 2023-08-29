Microsoft will partner with eight universities in Hong Kong this academic year to promote its latest artificial intelligence (AI) services as part of efforts to transform education with cutting-edge technology.

The US tech giant on Monday announced it would collaborate with institutions on the design of applications and education solutions and run a series of workshops to encourage the use of AI on campuses.

“Our collaboration with the universities in Hong Kong aims to propel generative AI technology powered by Azure OpenAI service to the forefront of education,” Cally Chan, general manager of Microsoft Hong Kong, said in a statement, adding the technology can modernise the educational experience.

Azure is Microsoft’s public cloud computing platform. Its OpenAI Service allows users to build and customise “enterprise-grade” applications on top of OpenAI’s generative AI models like ChatGPT and DALL-E, used for purposes such as writing, design, coding and education.

Universities taking part in the project include the University of Hong Kong (HKU), Chinese University (CUHK), Polytechnic University, City University, Baptist University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Lingnan University and Education University of Hong Kong.