During the same period, ride hailing and online travel were China’s two fastest-growing internet market segments in terms of user scale, according to the survey. Ride-hailing services added 34.92 million new users, while online travel saw a 30.91 million increase.

Online retail sales in the first six months of 2023 amounted to 7.16 trillion yuan (US$983 billion), up 13.1 per cent from the same period last year, according to the CNNIC, which has been conducting twice-a-year surveys of the domestic internet sector since 1997. The number of online shoppers nationwide reached 884 million as of June, following the addition of 38.8 million new users in the first half.

The CNNIC report highlighted the role of digital infrastructure development in the internet market’s growth. It credited the continued roll-out of mobile base stations for helping drive app usage across the country, which is the world’s largest smartphone market.

Beijing in March unveiled a grand digitalisation plan to bolster the country’s internet sector, as part of initiatives to create a “digital China” by 2025.

Advertisement

The number of mobile base stations nationwide reached 11.29 million as of June, with 5G base stations accounting for 2.94 million or 26 per cent of that total, according to the CNNIC report. 5G subscribers on the mainland numbered 676 million as of June.

In the first half of 2023, the number of active apps monitored in the domestic market amounted to 2.6 million, which the CNNIC said covered “the daily study, work and life of netizens”. But that total was down from 3.5 million apps in 2020, before Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the internet industry

01:44 China has built 6 times the number of 5G towers in 3 months than the US has installed in 2 years China has built 6 times the number of 5G towers in 3 months than the US has installed in 2 years

The number of short video users nationwide reached 1.026 billion as of June this year, accounting for 95.2 per cent of the nation’s internet users, according to the CNNIC survey.

In terms of popularity and scale, the short video market segment ranked behind instant messaging and the longer-format online video services.

Instant messaging had 1.047 billion total users at the end of June, representing 97.1 per cent of the country’s internet population. Online video had 1.044 billion in the same period, making up 96.8 per cent of the total online population.

Advertisement

The CNNIC report also indicated that rural e-commerce has further developed on the back of the country’s mobile infrastructure buildout and greater logistics coverage. Online retail sales in rural areas crossed 1.12 trillion yuan in the first half of 2023, up 12.5 per cent from a year earlier.

There was also rapid development in the country’s industrial internet efforts , according to the report. It said there were more than 240 “industrial internet platforms with some influence” as of June, while a nationwide industrial big data system was in the process of completion.