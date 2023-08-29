China’s post-pandemic economic recovery spurs growth across internet sector, boosting e-commerce, ride-hailing and online travel: report
- China had 1.08 billion internet users as of June, an 11.09 million increase from December, to put its online penetration rate at 76.4 per cent
- That growth was reflected in popular market segments such as ride-hailing services, which added 34.92 million new users in the first half of 2023
Online retail sales in the first six months of 2023 amounted to 7.16 trillion yuan (US$983 billion), up 13.1 per cent from the same period last year, according to the CNNIC, which has been conducting twice-a-year surveys of the domestic internet sector since 1997. The number of online shoppers nationwide reached 884 million as of June, following the addition of 38.8 million new users in the first half.
During the same period, ride hailing and online travel were China’s two fastest-growing internet market segments in terms of user scale, according to the survey. Ride-hailing services added 34.92 million new users, while online travel saw a 30.91 million increase.
The number of short video users nationwide reached 1.026 billion as of June this year, accounting for 95.2 per cent of the nation’s internet users, according to the CNNIC survey.
In terms of popularity and scale, the short video market segment ranked behind instant messaging and the longer-format online video services.
Instant messaging had 1.047 billion total users at the end of June, representing 97.1 per cent of the country’s internet population. Online video had 1.044 billion in the same period, making up 96.8 per cent of the total online population.
The CNNIC report also indicated that rural e-commerce has further developed on the back of the country’s mobile infrastructure buildout and greater logistics coverage. Online retail sales in rural areas crossed 1.12 trillion yuan in the first half of 2023, up 12.5 per cent from a year earlier.