A diagnostics start-up in Hong Kong is aiming to make it affordable to identify autism risks in infants and toddlers, as recent technological advances significantly lower the cost of whole genome sequencing-based disease detection.

BlueSky Precision Medicine, established in January this year and accepted by Hong Kong’s government-funded tech hub Cyberport in May, is providing a set of tests for children under 18 months with a family history of autism that could determine their risks of developing the disorder.

Traditionally, treatments can only be provided to autistic children above 2 years old who already display full-scale symptoms. Now, earlier discovery and intervention enabled by whole genome sequencing leads to improved treatment outcomes and reduces the burden on the public healthcare system, BlueSky co-founder and CEO Daniel Siu told the South China Morning Post in an interview last week.

Whole genome sequencing determines the order of the four chemical bases that make up a DNA molecule, revealing changes that could cause diseases. In the early 2000s, the lab procedure could cost as much as US$100 million, but is now available for US$1,000, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute in the US.