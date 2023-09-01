Dell Technologies raised its full-year forecast for revenue and profit on Thursday, as it benefited from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and stabilising demand for computer hardware and server products after a months-long slump.

Shares of the Round Rock, Texas-based company rose 8 per cent in extended trading.

The results are the latest sign that a downturn in tech spending could be drawing to a close after major networking equipment provider Cisco also beat quarterly revenue estimates.

The company is expected to see a demand boost for its PowerEdge servers and generative AI designs with Nvidia from rising investments in artificial intelligence by Big Tech companies.