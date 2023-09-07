Chinese state-owned semiconductor conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup plans to accelerate its international expansion, with Southeast Asia an important target region, its chairman, Li Bin, said on Wednesday.

Tsinghua Unigroup operates three factories in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, Li told a forum in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on the sidelines of a regional summit, and it aims to expand manufacturing and R&D capabilities in Southeast Asia.

Li also said the Tsinghua Unigroup was considering establishing an investment platform to fund projects in the region, adding that Southeast Asian investment institutions were encouraged to participate in the platform.