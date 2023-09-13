Binance.US chief executive officer Brian Shroder has left the crypto trading platform and been replaced on an interim basis by chief legal officer Norman Reed, according to a company spokesperson.

The departure comes as the company controlled by embattled digital entrepreneur Changpeng “CZ” Zhao is eliminating about one third of its workforce, or more than 100 positions, as a regulatory crackdown erodes its business. The exchange, which is formally called BAM Trading Services, was started in 2019 for US users, who are prohibited from using Binance Holdings.

It is the second round of job cuts this year at the Miami-based firm as it faces a series of mounting legal and operational challenges. In June, the US Securities and Exchange Commission accused Binance Holdings, Zhao and Binance.US with mishandling customer funds, misleading investors and regulators, and breaking securities rules. Zhao and the companies have denied the allegations.

In March, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission charged Binance and Zhao with “wilful evasion of federal law.” The Justice Department is probing Binance as well; it has not accused the company of any wrongdoing.