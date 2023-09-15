South China Morning Post
China technology
Total financing raised by mainland technology, media and telecommunications enterprises in the first half of this year dropped to US$11.4 billion), compared with US$18.3 billion in the second half of 2022. Image: Shutterstock
Tech Trends

China’s tech, media and telecoms IPOs fall in first half of 2023, but new capital market policies and nation’s economic recovery to boost sector’s outlook: PwC report

  • There were 66 mainland TMT enterprises that went public in the first half of the year, down from 124 in the second half of 2022
  • Domestic exchanges were TMT firms’ main IPO venues, with 39 per cent listed in Shanghai’s Star Market and 20 per cent in Shenzhen’s ChiNext Market
China technology
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen
Initial public offerings (IPOs) by mainland Chinese technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) companies declined in total number and value of funds raised in the first half of this year, according to PwC, but new capital market reform policies and the country’s economy recovery are expected to boost this sector’s outlook.

There were 66 mainland TMT firms that went public in the first six months of the year, down from the 124 that completed IPOs in the second half of 2022, consulting giant PwC said in a report published on Thursday.

Total financing raised by mainland TMT enterprises in the first half of this year dropped to 82.9 billion yuan (US$11.4 billion), compared with 133.5 billion yuan in the second half of last year.

Domestic exchanges, according to PwC, remained the main listing destination for most of these TMT firms, with 39 per cent and 20 per cent of IPOs conducted in Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star Market and the ChiNext Market in Shenzhen, respectively.
Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star Market, was the preferred domestic listing destination for many mainland Chinese technology, media and telecommunications enterprises in the first half of this year. Photo Reuters
The sluggish state of mainland TMT public listings in the first half of this year reflected the waning confidence in China’s economic recovery efforts and some lingering uncertainty over the tech industry’s regulatory crackdown, which is widely considered to have run its course after Beijing slapped Ant Group with a 7.1 billion yuan fine in July.
In spite of that situation, China was the world’s most active market for IPOs in the first half of the year, accounting for almost half of global fundraising, as Beijing unleashed capital market reforms that made it easier for companies to sell new shares.

“Looking ahead to 2024, we believe that further policies will guide the long-term development of this market,” PwC’s mainland China TMT industry leader Gao Jianbin said in the report. “As the Chinese economy recovers, innovative technology companies will gradually usher in new development opportunities.”

That optimistic outlook stems from several policies issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which underscored the government’s determination to revive the A-share market and boost investor confidence, according to PwC.

The CSRC in February put in place a new registration-based IPO system that saw the securities regulator relinquish its role in reviewing IPOs, transferring the vetting power to the stock exchanges. That move was considered as “an important milestone” for China’s capital market reform to help simplify processes.
China’s move to ease rules for overseas stock listings and Hong Kong’s new rules allowing pre-revenue tech companies with a valuation of at least HK$15 billion (US$1.9 billion) to apply to list in the city are also expected to benefit mainland TMT companies, PwC mainland China media leader Frank Cai said in the report.
The municipal government of Beijing recently proposed a series of measures to address the “urgent needs” of the country’s tech unicorns, helping them to prepare for domestic and overseas public listings.

Amid a national drive to achieve tech self-sufficiency, 62 per cent of Chinese TMT firms that went public in the first six months of the year were involved in tech hardware and equipment, according to PwC.

The TMT sector’s biggest IPO in the first half was that of Semiconductor Manufacturing Electronics Shaoxing (SMES), a joint venture between China’s biggest contract chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp and the municipal government of Shaoxing in eastern Zhejiang province.
SMES raised 11.1 billion yuan when it went public on the Star Market in April, according to PwC.

As of June 30, the total market capitalisation of the 230 mainland TMT enterprises listed on the Star Market was 429.9 billion yuan, with an average financing of 1.7 billion yuan, the PwC report said.

