JD.com’s Shenzhen to Ho Chi Minh City route comes after Alibaba’s logistics unit Cainiao struck a deal in April with Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport to launch a route between the southern Chinese city and Sao Paulo, the financial centre of Brazil.

The route, which will run three times a week, will ferry cross-border e-commerce parcels and agricultural produce between Vietnam and China, according to the statement.

Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

The advantageous location and service capabilities of Bao’an International Airport will help JD.com to build an expansive air cargo network, said the firm. JD Airlines was established by JD Logistics in 2019, with flight operations starting last October.

JD Airlines currently operates five domestic routes, connecting cities including Shenzhen, Beijing, Hangzhou (capital of eastern Zhejiang province), as well as Wuxi and Nantong from eastern Jiangsu province.

JD Airlines has also been exploring adding more international routes to its network, covering regions such as South Asia, South Korea, Japan, as well as Southeast Asia.

JD.com has been ramping up its logistics buildout in the Southeast Asia region. Its chief executive Xu Ran said earlier this month during a visit to Indonesia that the company was advancing its logistics infrastructure beyond a China domestic network to build a global network, with Indonesia, the region’s most populous country, being a target market for strategic investments.