JD.com air cargo unit launches route to Vietnam as it ramps up overseas expansion
- JD Airlines, the air cargo unit of JD.com ’s logistics arm, has completed its first round-trip flight between Shenzhen and Ho Chi Minh City
- The air cargo link between mainland China and Vietnam comes as JD.com continues to expand its overseas logistics operations
The route, which will run three times a week, will ferry cross-border e-commerce parcels and agricultural produce between Vietnam and China, according to the statement.
JD.com’s Shenzhen to Ho Chi Minh City route comes after Alibaba’s logistics unit Cainiao struck a deal in April with Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport to launch a route between the southern Chinese city and Sao Paulo, the financial centre of Brazil.
Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.
The advantageous location and service capabilities of Bao’an International Airport will help JD.com to build an expansive air cargo network, said the firm. JD Airlines was established by JD Logistics in 2019, with flight operations starting last October.
JD Airlines currently operates five domestic routes, connecting cities including Shenzhen, Beijing, Hangzhou (capital of eastern Zhejiang province), as well as Wuxi and Nantong from eastern Jiangsu province.
JD Airlines has also been exploring adding more international routes to its network, covering regions such as South Asia, South Korea, Japan, as well as Southeast Asia.