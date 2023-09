Artificial intelligence (AI) start-up OpenAI is rolling out a feature for its ChatGPT app that lets the chatbot respond to spoken questions and commands with speech of its own.

Starting over the next two weeks, users will be able to choose a voice in the chatbot app, picking from five personas with names like “Juniper,” “Breeze” and “Ember”. ChatGPT will then produce audio of the text it generates in that voice – for example, reading an AI-generated bedtime story out loud.

The feature will be available to people who subscribe to OpenAI’s US$20-per-month ChatGPT Plus service and enterprise users.

OpenAI released its ChatGPT app in May, and already offers a voice-to-text capability that lets users talk to the bot. Adding an audio response feature could create a sense that people are having a more human conversation.