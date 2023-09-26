Neither ChatGPT nor Google’s new chatbot rival Bard are directly accessible in Hong Kong. The absence of official support for such popular generative AI tools has prompted fears that the city’s efforts to position itself as a super connector and international financial centre could be undermined.

Chia, former head of the data committee and group vice-president at Alibaba Group Holding between 2010 and 2016, was referring to the large language models (LLMs) developed by US start-up OpenAI, whose viral chatbot ChatGPT took the world by storm following its release last year.

“It’s easy to see GPT become so popular. It’s hard to understand GPT and it’s also really hard to adopt it into your workflow,” Herbert Chia, chairman of the data governance steering committee at the government-backed Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, said on Tuesday at an advertising industry conference organised by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Hong Kong.

Hong Kong marketers looking to make use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools say that legal, privacy and copyright concerns remain the main obstacles to increased adoption amid ongoing hype around the technology.

But Hong Kong’s internet users have stayed on top of the trend by using third-party service providers. Poe, a chatbot aggregator developed by Q&A platform Quora, is one of the most popular platforms for the city’s chatbot users with 48.9 per cent of Poe’s global users based in Hong Kong, according to data published by analytics firm Measurable AI.

Businesses in the city, though, find that adoption of popular AI tools is still a challenge, with copyright concerns and legal and privacy risks.

For HSBC, which in May launched an advertising campaign featuring an AI-generated avatar based on the Hong Kong comedian and actor Dayo Wong Tze-wah, generative AI “opened up questions” the company had “never thought about”, Cheuk Shum, head of marketing for Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC Hong Kong, told the Post in an interview on the sidelines of the IAB Hong Kong event on Tuesday.

“For example, who owns that generated image? Because in the past, the royalty belonged to the actor or the celebrity, but we are creating something new,” Shum said, who added that copyright is one of the main obstacles to using AI more widely in the bank’s marketing efforts.

While HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong’s currency-issuing banks, has been using AI in areas including fraud detection, content generation and determining a customer’s creditworthiness, the company is taking things slow when it comes to embracing tools like ChatGPT as it evaluates its risks, said Shum.

“Because of the power of the technology, we do want a full assessment of the risks that are involved, so that the teams who use the technology do not abuse it,” Shum said.

The implications of widely-accessible generative AI tools are being felt across artistic and creative communities. Singer songwriter Hins Cheung King Hin said at the IAB event on Tuesday that AI has been “unsettling” for copyright owners like him, especially after he found AI-generated music clips that sound nearly identical to his voice circulating on the internet.

“What AI brings is optimistic for many different industries and different ecosystems,” Cheung said. “But for creative workers, I believe most musicians hold a neutral or slightly concerned position.”