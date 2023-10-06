Hong Kong JPEX scandal: city’s cryptocurrency power players applaud Web3 regulation, seek more investor education
- A group of 10 crypto industry executives, including Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu, has published a public letter endorsing the government’s Web3 commitment
- The executives say they have ‘taken notice of the situation at JPEX’, and requested the government to work with the Web3 industry on education efforts
They have “taken notice of the situation at JPEX”, and wish to express their “unambiguous support” for the government’s “strict and swift” enforcement actions towards firms that violate the city’s regulations, the letter reads.
Hong Kong cryptocurrency trading platform JPEX has in recent years attracted a large number of retail investors by putting up advertisements in the city’s busiest locations, claiming to be a licensed exchange that offers yields as high as 20 per cent.
Expressing support for further public education, the 10 executives said in their letter that the SFC should work with the cryptocurrency industry.
“We recommend that the government work with the Web3 industry to educate the public by providing realistic examples of blockchain scams and fraudulent schemes, similarly to the existing measures in place to educate the public about telephone frauds,” they wrote.
The Hong Kong Licensed Virtual Asset Association, a new organisation launched in May headed by Lawrence Chu, chairman of Venture Smart Financial Holdings, also said earlier this week that it aims to “contribute to the efforts to raise public awareness of the opportunities and risks brought by virtual assets”.
The association will help new enterprise entrants into the space and the public “stay up-to-date on the latest regulatory, technological and market developments”, it said.