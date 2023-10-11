AMD said on Tuesday it plans to buy an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up called Nod.ai as part of an effort to bolster its software capabilities.

In its race to catch rival chip maker Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) plans to invest heavily in the critical software necessary for the company’s advanced AI chips. Through more than a decade of work, Nvidia has built a powerful advantage in the AI chip market through the software it makes, and the software developer ecosystem.

AMD has vowed to invest in and build a unified collection of software to power the various chips the company makes.

“We are executing to that strategy,” AMD president Victor Peng said in an interview with Reuters. “And doing it through internal investment as well as external acquisitions.”

The acquisition of Nod.ai fits into the strategy because its technology enables companies to deploy AI models that are tuned for AMD’s chips more easily. Nod.ai sells its technology to large data centre operators, among other customers.