Jobs in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have the highest average salaries for Chinese university graduates this year, according to a report released by Chinese recruitment platform Liepin.

Recruiters in China’s AI industry are offering an average salary of 18,592 yuan (US$2,600) per month to college graduates in 2023, beating all other industries, according to the report released on Wednesday.

Blockchain came second followed by elderly care services, aviation and aerospace equipment and computer hardware, which offered an average salary of between 15,500 and 17,500 yuan per month, according to the report.

The report, which underlines the urgent need for AI talent, comes as Chinese companies are scrambling to hire people with generative AI skills amid a heated race to draw users to their own ChatGPT-style services. The average salary offered by the AI industry this year is up more than 40 per cent over the levels seen in the past three years, the report says.

