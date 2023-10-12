Storage systems specialist Shenzhen Longsys Electronics, one of US memory chip maker Micron Technology ’s largest clients in China, has completed its US$132 million takeover of a mainland plant from Taiwan ’s Powertech Technology, one of the world’s largest semiconductor assembly, packaging and testing companies.

Longsys, which makes digital storage products that include memory modules and solid-state drives, said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday that it has finalised the acquisition of a 70 per cent equity stake in Powertech Technology (Suzhou), which provides chip packaging, testing and surface-mount technology services in the most populous city of eastern Jiangsu province.

That acquisition, which Longsys announced in June, involved an initial payment of US$65.8 million, with the balance to be paid on a later date, according to the company.

Longsys’ shares in Shenzhen closed up 1.07 per cent to 96.70 yuan (US$13.25) on Thursday.

Shenzhen Longsys Electronics operates an efficient and low-cost automated testing system for industrial hardware and storage products. Photo: Handout

The latest corporate acquisition by Longsys reflects the continued initiatives by mainland Chinese tech firms to further develop the country’s position in the global semiconductor manufacturing supply chain.