“The slump in the Chinese smartphone market will be over soon, with expectations of renewed growth,” Kuo wrote. He indicated that handset shipments in the country, the world’s biggest smartphone market, will see growth resume in the fourth quarter this year.

The market’s outlook for the rest of 2023 could improve on the back of the new 5G smartphones released by Huawei and Apple, as well as the coming winter sales season, according to an October 6 Post report that cited Counterpoint senior research analyst Ivan Lam.

In another sign of a rebound, China’s smartphone export volume rose to 83.5 million units in September, up almost 30 per cent from 64.6 million in August, according to official government data released on Friday.

Still, the total smartphone export volume in the January to September period remained down 8.5 per cent year on year to 561.4 million units, according to official data.

Huawei has already raised its smartphone shipment target by 20 per cent for the second half of the year, buoyed by the popularity of its Mate 60 Pro series, according to a report by Beijing-based business newspaper Securities Daily.