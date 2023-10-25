Chinese tech founders bounce back on Hurun’s 2023 Rich List but number and overall wealth of billionaires drop
- Four of the top five Chinese billionaires with the biggest wealth increases this year are tech entrepreneurs
- Cai Haoyu, who co-founded Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, had 67 billion yuan in personal wealth, moving up 214 places on this year’s list
Chinese tech founders had the biggest gains in fortunes among the country’s richest people amid an internet sector rebound this year, but the number and overall wealth of Chinese billionaires continued to drop in the face of broader economic headwinds.
Four of the top five Chinese billionaires with the biggest wealth increases this year are tech entrepreneurs, including Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang Zheng, Tencent Holdings’ co-founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng, miHoYo co-founder Cai Haoyu and NetEase founder and chief executive William Ding Lei, according to the latest Hurun China Rich List published on Tuesday.
Huang from Pinduoduo, the e-commerce platform owned by PDD Holdings, saw his wealth increase 100 billion yuan (US$13.67 billion) to 270 billion yuan in 2023, thanks to Pinduoduo’s domestic growth and the success of PDD’s overseas budget shopping platform Temu, according to Hurun.
Huang took third spot this year in Hurun’s overall ranking of China’s richest people, up from 10th place last year.
Tencent’s Ma also moved up three places on this year’s list, ranking as China’s second-richest person, with his fortune growing 65 billion yuan to 280 billion yuan, Hurun said. In the first half of 2023, Tencent’s total revenue grew 11 per cent from the same period last year, the company said in August.
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, who was China’s second-richest person last year according to the list, dropped to fifth place in 2023, with no change to his wealth, while NetEase’s Ding maintained his sixth spot despite a 45 billion yuan increase in his personal fortune.
Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group Holding, which also owns the Post, lost 10 billion yuan and ranked one spot lower than last year to come in at 10th place in 2023.
Cai, who co-founded Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, had 67 billion yuan in personal wealth, moving up 214 places on this year’s list to rank as China’s 55th richest person. Privately-held miHoYo, which also released global hit Honkai: Star Rail this year, has emerged as the main challenger to Tencent and NetEase in the world’s largest video gaming market. The firm racked up a revenue of 27.34 billion yuan in 2022.
“Over the past year, the entrepreneurs with the most wealth gains came from industries including gaming, semiconductors, software services – especially cybersecurity – and food and beverages,” Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of the Hurun report, wrote in this year’s results.
Those people who have seen the biggest losses in their fortunes, come mainly from sectors including real estate, solar photovoltaic and steel, he added.
The number of people who made this year’s list, or those with more than 5 billion yuan, declined 5 per cent to 1,241 from last year’s 1,305, while their total wealth also dropped 4 per cent.
Since “records began” 25 years ago, this is only the second time that the number of people on the list dropped two years in a row, according to the consultancy. The 2022 list also saw a decline in both the number of Chinese billionaires and their total wealth.
In a global report published in March, Hurun said that Chinese moguls accounted for more than half of the 445 people worldwide who lost their status as US-dollar billionaires and dropped off the Hurun Global Rich List. The number represents the biggest decline in Chinese billionaires since the list was first published in 2013.
Zhong Shanshan, 69 and founder of bottled water brand Nongfu Spring, retained his position as China’s richest person with a fortune of 450 billion yuan, according to Hurun.