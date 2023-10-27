Fierce rivals Shein and PDD Holdings -owned Temu have applied to end their legal fights with each other in the US, documents show, marking a truce even as a global market share battle between the low-price online platforms heats up.

Joint declarations were filed to courts in Chicago and Boston by lawyers representing the companies and their subsidiaries, requesting that two legal cases be dismissed “without prejudice” by their judges.

The filings did not contain details on why they had decided to drop their complaints or whether any settlement had been made. Neither firm immediately responded to a request for comment on the filings on Friday.

Shein’s lawsuit against Temu, filed last December in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleged that Temu told social media influencers to make disparaging remarks about the fast-fashion retailer, and tricked customers into downloading the Temu app using “impostor” social media accounts.