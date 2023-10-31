Chinese artificial intelligence start-up Baichuan has launched an AI model that it said can digest and summarise novels, making it the world’s most powerful model in handling long text prompts.

The Beijing-based company, established by Chinese search engine Sogou’s founder Wang Xiaochuan, on Monday announced its Baichuan2-192k large language model (LLM), the latest iteration, saying its “context window” can handle around 350,000 Chinese characters.

A context window is the combination of input and output text that a model can process during conversations with users.

For comparison, Claude 2, introduced in July by Amazon.com-backed Anthropic as the world’s most advanced AI model in terms of the number of words that users could include in their chat queries, was said to have a context window of around 75,000 English words, corresponding to hundreds of pages of documents or a book.