Hong Kong’s HashKey launches first crypto trading app for retail investors, gives away new token
- The HashKey Exchange app went live on Wednesday, making it Hong Kong’s first licensed exchange to offer retail trading of bitcoin and ether on mobile
- The move comes as Hong Kong continues to deal with the fallout from the JPEX scandal amid its push to become a global crypto hub
The HashKey Exchange app went live on Wednesday after receiving approval from Hong Kong’s securities regulator last Friday to offer “full mobile trading capabilities”, the company said on Wednesday.
Binance behind Hong Kong crypto exchange seeking virtual asset licence: sources
Appetite for trading on the HashKey Exchange app, the city’s first fully compliant retail-facing crypto trading app, is expected to be an indicator of Hong Kong’s success in bolstering the sector amid recent scandals and public scepticism.
HashKey said on Wednesday that since the launch of its retail platform in August, total trading volume has exceeded US$600 million, with the 24-hour trading volume on October 30 surpassing US$100 million.
While the app is limited to just two tokens for now, HashKey is promising a “smooth and simple” experience that goes against the stereotype of licensed platforms being difficult to use, Weng said on Wednesday. The time required for users to fill in and submit information for the know-your-customer (KYC) process, for example, has been reduced from 28 minutes to just eight minutes, according to Weng.
HashKey Exchange is now rewarding new users with its newly launched platform token HSK, which will be officially listed on its exchange sometime next year, the company said on Wednesday. It plans to mint a total of 1 billion HSK, which will not initially be sold to retail investors, the company said.