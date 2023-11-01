Appetite for trading on the HashKey Exchange app, the city’s first fully compliant retail-facing crypto trading app, is expected to be an indicator of Hong Kong’s success in bolstering the sector amid recent scandals and public scepticism.

The HashKey Exchange app went live on Wednesday after receiving approval from Hong Kong’s securities regulator last Friday to offer “full mobile trading capabilities”, the company said on Wednesday.

Hong Kong also continues to deal with the fallout from the recent scandal over the allegedly fraudulent JPEX exchange, which the SFC first warned about in mid-September. With thousands of complaints against the exchange, more than HK$1.5 billion (US$192 million) in lost funds, and more than two dozen arrests , the scandal has become one of the city’s biggest financial frauds, denting trust in virtual assets

HashKey said on Wednesday that since the launch of its retail platform in August, total trading volume has exceeded US$600 million, with the 24-hour trading volume on October 30 surpassing US$100 million.

While the app is limited to just two tokens for now, HashKey is promising a “smooth and simple” experience that goes against the stereotype of licensed platforms being difficult to use, Weng said on Wednesday. The time required for users to fill in and submit information for the know-your-customer (KYC) process, for example, has been reduced from 28 minutes to just eight minutes, according to Weng.

03:03 The cryptocurrency scandal gripping Hong Kong The cryptocurrency scandal gripping Hong Kong

HashKey Group, established in Hong Kong in 2018, also operates a digital asset brokerage and a venture capital arm. HashKey Exchange became Hong Kong’s second licensed exchange in November last year, two years after OSL received its licence.

So far, five companies have applied for the new licence , according to the SFC, while a range of other exchanges have announced their intention to pursue one.

HashKey Exchange is now rewarding new users with its newly launched platform token HSK, which will be officially listed on its exchange sometime next year, the company said on Wednesday. It plans to mint a total of 1 billion HSK, which will not initially be sold to retail investors, the company said.