Rockstar teases Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the decade’s biggest video games
- Rockstar plans to release a trailer for the game in December, coinciding with the firm’s 25th anniversary, according to president Sam Houser
- Rockstar parent Take-Two forecast worst-than-expected third-quarter net bookings, but investors remain optimistic about Grand Theft Auto VI
Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two Interactive Software, confirmed Wednesday that it will begin promoting a new Grand Theft Auto game next month.
The company plans to release a trailer for the game in December, according to a blog post by Rockstar’s president Sam Houser. The commercial for the game will coincide with Rockstar’s 25th anniversary.
“We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you,” he said.
The announcement confirms Bloomberg’s earlier reporting that the game is imminent. Take-Two has guided toward a jump in fiscal 2025 sales, but no release date is scheduled.
Hong Kong protesters and mainland gamers clash in Grand Theft Auto V Online
Take-Two on Wednesday forecast third-quarter net bookings below market expectations, hurt by a slowdown in spending on the company’s gaming titles such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.
The weak forecast contrasts with strong performances from companies such as Electronic Arts and Roblox that benefited from higher spending.
However, investors remain optimistic about the launch of Take-Two’s Grand Theft Auto VI, the latest instalment in the franchise.
No video game has driven more fervour from fans and investors than Grand Theft Auto VI, which is expected to be one of the most significant entertainment releases of the decade.
Last year, hackers released hours of early footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar blamed a “network intrusion” and said it “will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready”. Two UK teens were convicted of the hack in a London criminal trial earlier this year.
The game is set in a fictional version of Miami and features two protagonists, a man and a woman, Bloomberg has reported.
Several analysts expect the new GTA title to be an instant hit with billions of dollars in sales each year.
Take-Two forecast third-quarter net bookings between US$1.30 billion and US$1.35 billion, compared with estimates of US$1.44 billion, according to LSEG data.
The company reaffirmed its annual booking outlook of US$5.45 billion to US$5.55 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Take-Two earned US$1.22 per share in the second quarter, compared with estimates of US$1.03.
Total net bookings in the quarter fell 4 per cent to $1.44 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of US$1.43 billion.