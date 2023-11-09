Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two Interactive Software, confirmed Wednesday that it will begin promoting a new Grand Theft Auto game next month.

The company plans to release a trailer for the game in December, according to a blog post by Rockstar’s president Sam Houser. The commercial for the game will coincide with Rockstar’s 25th anniversary.

“We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you,” he said.

The announcement confirms Bloomberg’s earlier reporting that the game is imminent. Take-Two has guided toward a jump in fiscal 2025 sales, but no release date is scheduled.

Take-Two on Wednesday forecast third-quarter net bookings below market expectations, hurt by a slowdown in spending on the company’s gaming titles such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.