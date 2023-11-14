Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget said that it will no longer pursue a licence in Hong Kong and will permanently back out of the city, just months after launching a platform to comply with local virtual asset regulations.

Bitget’s decision to drop preparations for a virtual asset trading platform (VATP) licence is the result of “business and market-related considerations”, the company said in a statement on Monday.

In April, the company launched a new platform specifically for Hong Kong users called BitgetX, which will now cease operations. Once it shuts down on December 13, Bitget will “permanently exit” the market, according to the company.

The 5-year-old, Singapore-based firm operates the 12th-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by 24-hour trading volume, according to CoinGecko.