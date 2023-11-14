Crypto exchange Bitget pulls out of Hong Kong, stops pursuing licence, months after launching new platform
- The operator of the 12th-largest crypto exchange said its Hong Kong platform BitgetX will shut down on December 13, citing ‘market-related considerations’
- Bitget is one of a handful of exchanges to publicly declare an intention to get a Hong Kong crypto licence, a process beset by high compliance costs
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget said that it will no longer pursue a licence in Hong Kong and will permanently back out of the city, just months after launching a platform to comply with local virtual asset regulations.
Bitget’s decision to drop preparations for a virtual asset trading platform (VATP) licence is the result of “business and market-related considerations”, the company said in a statement on Monday.
In April, the company launched a new platform specifically for Hong Kong users called BitgetX, which will now cease operations. Once it shuts down on December 13, Bitget will “permanently exit” the market, according to the company.
The 5-year-old, Singapore-based firm operates the 12th-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by 24-hour trading volume, according to CoinGecko.
High costs cloud Hong Kong’s crypto hub dream
When it launched BitgetX, the company said it was to comply with local rules by keeping the platform separate from its main website.
With its announcement on Monday, Bitget urged users to withdraw assets from the Hong Kong platform before it shutters.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reasons behind the sudden exit, or on media reports claiming that it has taken a stake in the licensed Hong Kong crypto exchange OSL. OSL also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.