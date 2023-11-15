The AI start-up said at its conference that roughly 100 million people use its services every week and more than 90 per cent of Fortune 500 businesses are building tools on OpenAI’s platform.

With the new option, users will be able to create their own specialised versions of ChatGPT – simply called GPTs – that can help teach maths to a child or explain the rules of a board game. No coding is required, the company said.