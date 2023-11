OpenAI will pause accepting new users for its paid ChatGPT Plus service due to overwhelming demand, chief executive officer Sam Altman said in a post on Tuesday.

Altman’s company introduced new features and upgrades at its first-ever developer conference last week, allowing users to build custom versions of ChatGPT to accomplish specific tasks. The announcements triggered a rise in demand for OpenAI’s artificial intelligence tools and services.

“The surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience,” Altman wrote on X , the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The AI start-up said at its conference that roughly 100 million people use its services every week and more than 90 per cent of Fortune 500 businesses are building tools on OpenAI’s platform.